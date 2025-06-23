Bitcoin ETF demand drops sharply as geopolitical jitters rattle investor sentiment

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/23 15:20

Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the United States have recently experienced a sharp drop in inflows as investor sentiment continues to take a hit amid escalating geopolitical concerns.

According to data from SoSoValue, the 12 spot Bitcoin ETFs pulled in $1.02 billion over the past week, a significant drop of over 26% compared to the $1.39 billion these funds attracted the week before.

The week of June 16–20 started off strong. Bitcoin ETFs saw $412.2 million in inflows on Monday, followed by $216.48 million on Tuesday and $389.57 million on Wednesday. Thursday was a holiday in the U.S. due to Juneteenth, so markets were closed. But on Friday, inflows fell off a cliff, coming in at just $6.37 million, down about 98% from the average of the previous three trading days.

Most of Friday’s activity was concentrated in two major funds. BlackRock’s IBIT saw $46.91 million in inflows, but that was almost entirely offset by a massive $440.55 million outflow from Fidelity’s FBTC. The rest of the spot Bitcoin ETFs had no activity at all.

The significant drop in investor demand came as President Donald Trump set a two-week deadline to decide whether the U.S. would officially join Israel’s military campaign against Iran, an ally it’s long backed in the region. That uncertainty spooked markets and drove a broader pullback in risk-on assets like crypto.

While last week’s ETF flows reflected early caution, developments over the weekend added to the geopolitical strain and could further weigh on demand this week.

On June 22, American forces launched a coordinated airstrike on Iran, targeting three key nuclear sites. This marked a turning point in the crisis and intensified fears of a broader conflict.

In response, Iran vowed retaliation, warning of “everlasting” consequences and has even threatened to shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for nearly 20% of the world’s oil supply. 

Oil traders are on high alert, with some analysts now projecting prices could spike to $120–$130 per barrel and potentially push U.S. inflation back toward 5%, a level not seen since March 2023, when the Fed was still actively raising rates.

Oil prices are often viewed as a barometer for global economic stability and can influence central bank policy decisions, which can impact investor demand for risk-on assets such as  Bitcoin.

As markets digested the news, investors started moving out of crypto and into traditional safe-haven assets like gold and defense-sector equities. 

Bitcoin felt the pressure, dropping over 2.8% to dip below $99,000 on June 22. Ethereum (ETH) took a bigger hit, tumbling around 9%, while other major altcoins, including Virtuals Protocol, Celestia, Aptos, and AB, were all down over 9% as well.

Despite the sell-off, Bitcoin (BTC) managed to rebound above $100,000 by press time. That recovery was fueled by a 75.8% spike in daily trading volume, which rose to $48.4 billion.

Meanwhile, derivatives activity surged as well, volume jumped 67% to $136 billion, according to data from Coinglass. This suggests some traders may have closed positions due to the uncertainty but are now testing the waters again.

Going forward, the trajectory of Bitcoin will likely be shaped by the pace of diplomatic resolution and the resilience of exchange-traded fund inflows against ongoing sell-side pressure, factors that have historically influenced its performance during periods of geopolitical crisis.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase announces support for WLFI, with trading launching in phases depending on liquidity

Coinbase announces support for WLFI, with trading launching in phases depending on liquidity

PANews reported on September 1st that Coinbase will add support for the World Liberty Financial ( WLFI ) token on the Ethereum network ( ERC-20 ). The WLFI-USD trading pair will be launched in phases after liquidity conditions are met, with limited support in some regions. Officials advise against transferring funds through other networks to prevent loss of funds.
WLFI
WLFI$0.2634+426.80%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.11818-4.53%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01228-2.22%
Share
PANews2025/09/01 21:10
Share
BONK Price Prediction 2025: Will It Rebound After Hitting $0.00002157?

BONK Price Prediction 2025: Will It Rebound After Hitting $0.00002157?

Bonk (BONK) is currently trading at $0.00002157 and is down by 4.38% in the last 24 hours but has kept a weekly gain of +1.27%. Volume has been high, with 24-hour volumes up 27.05% at $345.7 million, indicating steady market interest despite short-term declines. Sentiment Plays Critical Role in Recovery Crypto analyst AlienOvichO thinks BONK […]
Bonk
BONK$0.0000208-8.41%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/01 21:30
Share
PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Since the birth of NFT, the overall market has taken shape. PANews and NFTScan have jointly launched the list of the 50 most influential NFT projects by comprehensively considering market cap, transaction volume and popularity of NFT projects in the Ethereum ecosystem.
Capverse
CAP$0.07027+0.99%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004542-0.41%
Share
PANews2022/09/15 16:00
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase announces support for WLFI, with trading launching in phases depending on liquidity

BONK Price Prediction 2025: Will It Rebound After Hitting $0.00002157?

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

OG whale dumps $4.1b BTC for ETH as market spotlight shifts

Myriad Charts More Milestones After Seeing Its Prediction Market Surpass $10M in Trading Volume