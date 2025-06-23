COSMFinance was hacked, losing about $310,000

By: PANews
2025/06/23 10:27
Juneo Supernet
PANews reported on June 23 that according to CertiK monitoring, the COSMFinance project was attacked by hackers. The attacker sold excess CSM tokens on an unverified victim contract by repeatedly calling the 0x062bb125() function and made a profit of approximately US$310,000 through arbitrage operations.

