A newly-built wallet purchased HYPE worth about $18.31 million in the past two days By: PANews 2025/06/23 09:12

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a newly created wallet "0xDc50" deposited 17.5 million USDC into Hyperliquid and purchased 517,602 HYPE (currently worth 18.31 million US dollars) at an average unit price of US$33.8 in the past two days.