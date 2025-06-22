A whale opened 19 long positions on HyperLiquid, and now has a floating loss of about $22 million By: PANews 2025/06/22 22:13

SOL $199.27 -2.38% HYPE $44.31 +0.20% XRP $2.7586 -1.91% JUNE $0.0686 -8.16% ADA $0.8109 -1.62% NOW $0.00789 -1.12%

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens detection, a whale opened 19 long positions on HyperLiquid, involving assets including SOL, ETH, HYPE, XRP, ADA, etc. Due to the short-term plunge in the crypto market, the whale now has a floating loss of approximately US$22 million.