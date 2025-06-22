Analyst: Bitcoin has only a 20-25% chance of falling to $90,000 at this stage By: PANews 2025/06/22 18:38

JUNE $0.0686 -8.16% STAGE $0.0000454 +26.11%

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Cointelegraph, after the news of the United States' direct involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict came out, Bitcoin quickly responded and fell below $102,000. Analyst Cas Abbe said: "Before hitting the bottom and reversing, the price of Bitcoin may fall to $93,000-94,000, but there is only a 20%-25% chance of reaching the low area of $90,000. It is worth referring to the fact that within 35 days after the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, the price of Bitcoin soared by 42%. Now the price of Bitcoin has exceeded $100,000. And it is still in a bull market. What will happen if history repeats itself and fuel prices rise?"