Ark sold more than 600,000 shares of Circle stock again on June 20, and made a net profit of about $243 million in the past three sales

By: PANews
2025/06/22 08:47
PANews June 22 news, according to Cointelegraph, as CRCL stock has soared nearly 250% since its public listing, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest has stepped up its selling of Circle. ARK sold 609,175 shares of Circle from its three funds on Friday (June 20), worth $146.2 million. The sale came as the company's stock price rose 20.4% on June 20, closing at $240.3, up 248% from the opening price of $69 on the New York Stock Exchange on June 5. The latest sell-off is ARK's third sell-off in the past week's trading, with three sales totaling 1.25 million shares of CRCL, netting about $243 million based on daily closing prices.

ARK’s latest Circle stock sales involved trades in three ARK funds, including the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), and the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF). The largest fund, ARKK, sold 490,549 CRCL shares, while ARKW and ARKF sold 75,018 and 43,608 shares, respectively.

According to earlier news , Ark once again sold $44.76 million worth of Circle shares, cashing in nearly 100 million US dollars for two consecutive days.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Coinbase announces support for WLFI, with trading launching in phases depending on liquidity

Coinbase announces support for WLFI, with trading launching in phases depending on liquidity

PANews reported on September 1st that Coinbase will add support for the World Liberty Financial ( WLFI ) token on the Ethereum network ( ERC-20 ). The WLFI-USD trading pair will be launched in phases after liquidity conditions are met, with limited support in some regions. Officials advise against transferring funds through other networks to prevent loss of funds.
PANews2025/09/01 21:10
BONK Price Prediction 2025: Will It Rebound After Hitting $0.00002157?

BONK Price Prediction 2025: Will It Rebound After Hitting $0.00002157?

Bonk (BONK) is currently trading at $0.00002157 and is down by 4.38% in the last 24 hours but has kept a weekly gain of +1.27%. Volume has been high, with 24-hour volumes up 27.05% at $345.7 million, indicating steady market interest despite short-term declines. Sentiment Plays Critical Role in Recovery Crypto analyst AlienOvichO thinks BONK […]
Bonk
BONK$0.00002074-9.07%
Tronweekly2025/09/01 21:30
Anni Group has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of Hong Kong dollar stablecoin

Anni Group has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of Hong Kong dollar stablecoin

PANews reported on June 20 that according to the National Business Daily, Animoca Brands Limited has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare
