A whale deposited 10 million USDC into Hyperliquid to buy HYPE By: PANews 2025/06/21 15:22

HYPE $44.46 +0.18% USDC $0.9997 -0.01% ORDER $0.1382 -5.79% JUNE $0.0686 -7.79%

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 10 million USDC into Hyperliquid, and then intended to purchase HYPE through a TWAP order.