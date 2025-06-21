Li Yang, Chairman of the National Financial and Development Laboratory: Facing the wave of stablecoins, China needs to advance on two tracks

By: PANews
2025/06/21 14:22
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0686-7.79%

PANews reported on June 21 that Li Yang, member of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and chairman of the National Finance and Development Laboratory, delivered a keynote speech entitled "Several Important Issues in China's Current Macroeconomics" at the CICC Securities 2025 Mid-term Capital Market Investment Summit on June 17. Li Yang said that the United States promotes stablecoin legislation, and its legislative purpose clearly serves the interests of the US dollar: promoting the modernization of US dollar payments, consolidating and strengthening the international status of the US dollar, and creating trillions of new demand for US Treasury bonds. The stablecoin mechanism cleverly transforms the expansion of the crypto market into an extension of the US dollar's influence on the chain. Faced with the wave of stablecoins, China needs to make full progress on two fronts. On the one hand, since any form of stablecoin cannot avoid the issue of monetary sovereignty, firmly promoting the internationalization of the RMB is still the core task of cultivating a strong currency (RMB). On the other hand, it must be seen that the integration and development trend of stablecoins, cryptocurrencies and traditional financial systems will be difficult to reverse. Stablecoins and cryptocurrencies will achieve complementary development with central bank digital currencies, comprehensively improve payment efficiency and reduce payment costs, reconstruct the global payment system, and drive the development of DeFi. Regarding the further development path, we should make full use of Hong Kong’s favorable conditions, relying on its status as a financial center and its existing institutional foundation (such as USDT’s headquarters in Hong Kong), develop offshore RMB stablecoins, and build controllable international payment channels.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase announces support for WLFI, with trading launching in phases depending on liquidity

Coinbase announces support for WLFI, with trading launching in phases depending on liquidity

PANews reported on September 1st that Coinbase will add support for the World Liberty Financial ( WLFI ) token on the Ethereum network ( ERC-20 ). The WLFI-USD trading pair will be launched in phases after liquidity conditions are met, with limited support in some regions. Officials advise against transferring funds through other networks to prevent loss of funds.
WLFI
WLFI$0.2623+424.60%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.11612-6.21%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01231-2.06%
Share
PANews2025/09/01 21:10
Share
BONK Price Prediction 2025: Will It Rebound After Hitting $0.00002157?

BONK Price Prediction 2025: Will It Rebound After Hitting $0.00002157?

Bonk (BONK) is currently trading at $0.00002157 and is down by 4.38% in the last 24 hours but has kept a weekly gain of +1.27%. Volume has been high, with 24-hour volumes up 27.05% at $345.7 million, indicating steady market interest despite short-term declines. Sentiment Plays Critical Role in Recovery Crypto analyst AlienOvichO thinks BONK […]
Bonk
BONK$0.00002074-9.07%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/01 21:30
Share
Anni Group has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of Hong Kong dollar stablecoin

Anni Group has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of Hong Kong dollar stablecoin

PANews reported on June 20 that according to the National Business Daily, Animoca Brands Limited has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0686-7.79%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0594-23.86%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 13:56
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase announces support for WLFI, with trading launching in phases depending on liquidity

BONK Price Prediction 2025: Will It Rebound After Hitting $0.00002157?

Anni Group has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of Hong Kong dollar stablecoin

Which US States Have Rejected Bitcoin Reserve Bills?

OG whale dumps $4.1b BTC for ETH as market spotlight shifts