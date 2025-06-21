A wallet spent 2.156 million USDT to buy 3.39 million KTA By: PANews 2025/06/21 13:10

JUNE $0.0686 -7.79% WALLET $0.02622 -1.90%

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a wallet spent 2.156 million USDT to purchase 3.39 million KTA at a price of US$0.635.