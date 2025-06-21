Solana highlights 3,200 active devs, $1b+ app revenue for second straight quarter

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/21 03:58
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000089-%43,67
RWAX
APP$0,002553-%3,11

Solana’s network continues to attract strong engagement, with more than $1 billion in app revenue.

Solana (SOL)continues to see strong user engagement. On Friday, the Solana Foundation published its Solana Network Health Report, showcasing its performance in Q2 of 2025. Notably, the app revenue on the network exceeded $1 billion for the second quarter in a row.

Solana highlights 3,200 active devs, $1b+ app revenue for second straight quarter - 1

In Q2, Solana’s app revenue rose compared to Q1—even as application revenue on other major networks declined. In fact, Solana’s app revenue now surpasses the combined total of all other blockchain networks.

This activity also contributed to a sharp rise in validator income, which reached an average quarterly level of $800 million. The peak occurred on Jan. 19, with $56.9 million earned in a single day. At the same time, validator costs have dropped dramatically.

Notably, the breakeven SOL stake required for validators to cover their costs has fallen significantly. Validators now require just 16,000 SOL to break even, down from 50,000 SOL in 2022. According to the Solana Foundation, this reflects substantial improvements in network efficiency.

Solana has also topped the charts in attracting new developers. In 2024, the network drew 7,625 developers, more than any other blockchain, including Ethereum.

Solana highlights 3,200 active devs, $1b+ app revenue for second straight quarter - 2

Solana Foundation showcases decentralization gains

According to the Solana Foundation, the network has made significant gains in decentralization. The Nakamoto Coefficient, used to measure how decentralized a network is, reached 20 by June. This puts Solana ahead of Ethereum, Sui, and Sei, which have coefficients of 6, 18, and 7, respectively.

Solana validators are also geographically distributed, with no single country or data center controlling more than 33% of the total stake. Germany leads with 23.55%, followed by the U.S. at 17.37%, and the Netherlands at 14.36%.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase announces support for WLFI, with trading launching in phases depending on liquidity

Coinbase announces support for WLFI, with trading launching in phases depending on liquidity

PANews reported on September 1st that Coinbase will add support for the World Liberty Financial ( WLFI ) token on the Ethereum network ( ERC-20 ). The WLFI-USD trading pair will be launched in phases after liquidity conditions are met, with limited support in some regions. Officials advise against transferring funds through other networks to prevent loss of funds.
WLFI
WLFI$0,2623+%424,60
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0,11612-%6,21
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01231-%2,06
Share
PANews2025/09/01 21:10
Share
BONK Price Prediction 2025: Will It Rebound After Hitting $0.00002157?

BONK Price Prediction 2025: Will It Rebound After Hitting $0.00002157?

Bonk (BONK) is currently trading at $0.00002157 and is down by 4.38% in the last 24 hours but has kept a weekly gain of +1.27%. Volume has been high, with 24-hour volumes up 27.05% at $345.7 million, indicating steady market interest despite short-term declines. Sentiment Plays Critical Role in Recovery Crypto analyst AlienOvichO thinks BONK […]
Bonk
BONK$0,00002074-%9,07
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/01 21:30
Share
Anni Group has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of Hong Kong dollar stablecoin

Anni Group has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of Hong Kong dollar stablecoin

PANews reported on June 20 that according to the National Business Daily, Animoca Brands Limited has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0686-%7,79
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,0594-%23,86
Share
PANews2025/06/20 13:56
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase announces support for WLFI, with trading launching in phases depending on liquidity

BONK Price Prediction 2025: Will It Rebound After Hitting $0.00002157?

Anni Group has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of Hong Kong dollar stablecoin

Which US States Have Rejected Bitcoin Reserve Bills?

OG whale dumps $4.1b BTC for ETH as market spotlight shifts