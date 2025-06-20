Norway bans new power-intensive crypto mining to conserve electricity

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/20 23:26

Norway will temporarily ban the launch of new crypto mining data centers in an effort to reduce energy usage.

Norway is cracking down on energy-intensive crypto mining operations. On Friday, June 20, the Norwegian government announced a temporary ban on new data centers that mine crypto. The ban, which will take effect in August, is intended to curb the significant energy consumption associated with mining activities.

The move is part of an ongoing crackdown on crypto mining in the country. In April, Norway introduced a bill to regulate its data centers, including those involved in crypto mining. Under the proposed law, data centers must register and disclose ownership information. Minister Tung stated plainly that the goal is to “close the door on the projects we do not want.”

Norway becomes a hub for crypto mining

Due to its cheap and abundant electricity, Norway has become a hub for crypto mining—particularly in the northern regions, where energy and real estate costs are even lower. According to Webopedia, Norway contributes 2% of the global Bitcoin (BTC) mining hash rate.

For this reason, the mining operations require a significant amount of electricity. What is more, the government doesn’t believe that mining operations significantly contribute to the local economy and job creation. For this reason, the government wants to prioritize electricity usage for other sectors of the economy.

In addition to its oil reserves in the North Sea, Norway benefits from significant hydropower capacity due to its geography. This renewable energy source does not burn fossil fuels, making it a more sustainable option from a carbon-neutral perspective.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase announces support for WLFI, with trading launching in phases depending on liquidity

Coinbase announces support for WLFI, with trading launching in phases depending on liquidity

PANews reported on September 1st that Coinbase will add support for the World Liberty Financial ( WLFI ) token on the Ethereum network ( ERC-20 ). The WLFI-USD trading pair will be launched in phases after liquidity conditions are met, with limited support in some regions. Officials advise against transferring funds through other networks to prevent loss of funds.
WLFI
WLFI$0.2589+417.80%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.11593-6.56%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01232-1.36%
Share
PANews2025/09/01 21:10
Share
BONK Price Prediction 2025: Will It Rebound After Hitting $0.00002157?

BONK Price Prediction 2025: Will It Rebound After Hitting $0.00002157?

Bonk (BONK) is currently trading at $0.00002157 and is down by 4.38% in the last 24 hours but has kept a weekly gain of +1.27%. Volume has been high, with 24-hour volumes up 27.05% at $345.7 million, indicating steady market interest despite short-term declines. Sentiment Plays Critical Role in Recovery Crypto analyst AlienOvichO thinks BONK […]
Bonk
BONK$0.00002083-7.87%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/01 21:30
Share
Anni Group has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of Hong Kong dollar stablecoin

Anni Group has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of Hong Kong dollar stablecoin

PANews reported on June 20 that according to the National Business Daily, Animoca Brands Limited has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0686-7.79%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05948-23.36%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 13:56
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase announces support for WLFI, with trading launching in phases depending on liquidity

BONK Price Prediction 2025: Will It Rebound After Hitting $0.00002157?

Anni Group has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of Hong Kong dollar stablecoin

Which US States Have Rejected Bitcoin Reserve Bills?

OG whale dumps $4.1b BTC for ETH as market spotlight shifts