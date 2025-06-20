Bank of England Governor casts doubt on the case for retail CBDC

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/20 21:00
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05966-23.61%

BOE Governor has cast doubt on the case for a digital pound for consumers, questioning its necessity even as the central bank moves ahead with developing a wholesale version for use between financial institutions.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has expressed doubts about the need for a digital pound for everyday consumers, as initially reported by Bloomberg. Speaking at a conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, Bailey acknowledged the potential advantages of CBDCs like smart contracts and improved fraud protection, but questioned whether launching a consumer digital currency is necessary to realize them.

He also said that BOE is “well on the way” to developing a wholesale CBDC designed for use in transactions between financial institutions. He is just not sold on the retail version.

The BOE’s digital pound project has faced significant public scrutiny, with over 50,000 responses submitted during a consultation launched in 2023. Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said many respondents raised concerns about privacy, the future of cash, and fears the central bank could control how the currency is used.

Additionally, the project has been criticized by the House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee, which highlighted the “significant risks and challenges” involved. In a report published in 2023, the committee stated, “It is not clear to us at this stage whether the benefits are likely to outweigh these risks.”

The BOE is currently in the design phase of its retail central bank digital currency and remains behind other countries in developing one. Together with the UK Treasury, it has not yet decided whether to move forward with creating a digital pound for the public.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase announces support for WLFI, with trading launching in phases depending on liquidity

Coinbase announces support for WLFI, with trading launching in phases depending on liquidity

PANews reported on September 1st that Coinbase will add support for the World Liberty Financial ( WLFI ) token on the Ethereum network ( ERC-20 ). The WLFI-USD trading pair will be launched in phases after liquidity conditions are met, with limited support in some regions. Officials advise against transferring funds through other networks to prevent loss of funds.
WLFI
WLFI$0.2589+417.80%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.11593-6.56%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01232-1.36%
Share
PANews2025/09/01 21:10
Share
BONK Price Prediction 2025: Will It Rebound After Hitting $0.00002157?

BONK Price Prediction 2025: Will It Rebound After Hitting $0.00002157?

Bonk (BONK) is currently trading at $0.00002157 and is down by 4.38% in the last 24 hours but has kept a weekly gain of +1.27%. Volume has been high, with 24-hour volumes up 27.05% at $345.7 million, indicating steady market interest despite short-term declines. Sentiment Plays Critical Role in Recovery Crypto analyst AlienOvichO thinks BONK […]
Bonk
BONK$0.00002083-7.87%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/01 21:30
Share
Anni Group has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of Hong Kong dollar stablecoin

Anni Group has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of Hong Kong dollar stablecoin

PANews reported on June 20 that according to the National Business Daily, Animoca Brands Limited has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0686-7.79%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05948-23.36%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 13:56
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase announces support for WLFI, with trading launching in phases depending on liquidity

BONK Price Prediction 2025: Will It Rebound After Hitting $0.00002157?

Anni Group has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of Hong Kong dollar stablecoin

Which US States Have Rejected Bitcoin Reserve Bills?

OG whale dumps $4.1b BTC for ETH as market spotlight shifts