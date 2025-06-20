US intelligence official: If Fordow nuclear facility is attacked or Khamenei is assassinated, Iran may turn to nuclear weapons development

By: PANews
2025/06/20 08:29
PANews June 20 news, according to the New York Times, although Iran has stockpiled a large amount of enriched uranium that can be used to make nuclear bombs, US intelligence officials said that intelligence agencies still believe that Iran has not made a final decision on whether to build nuclear weapons. This assessment has not changed since the intelligence agencies last assessed Iran's intentions in March this year-even though Israel has launched an attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. Senior US intelligence officials said that if the US military attacked Iran's Fordow uranium enrichment facility or Israel killed Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei, Iran's leaders might turn to nuclear weapons research and development. However, in the eyes of many Iran hawks in the United States and Israel, it does not matter whether Iran has decided to build a nuclear bomb. They believe that Tehran's nuclear capabilities are sufficient to pose an existential threat to Israel. This issue has long been a focus of the Iranian policy debate, and the debate has heated up again as Trump considers whether to bomb the Fordow nuclear facility.

PANews reported on September 1st that Coinbase will add support for the World Liberty Financial ( WLFI ) token on the Ethereum network ( ERC-20 ). The WLFI-USD trading pair will be launched in phases after liquidity conditions are met, with limited support in some regions. Officials advise against transferring funds through other networks to prevent loss of funds.
PANews2025/09/01 21:10
PANews reported on June 24 that according to The Block , Benchmark analyst Mark Palmer raised the target price of Coinbase ( COIN ) from $ 301 to $ 421
PANews2025/06/24 00:03
Bonk (BONK) is currently trading at $0.00002157 and is down by 4.38% in the last 24 hours but has kept a weekly gain of +1.27%. Volume has been high, with 24-hour volumes up 27.05% at $345.7 million, indicating steady market interest despite short-term declines. Sentiment Plays Critical Role in Recovery Crypto analyst AlienOvichO thinks BONK […]
Tronweekly2025/09/01 21:30
