Fetch.ai floats $50m FET token buyback plan as AI agents gain steam

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/19 23:28
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0123-1.75%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1307+5.74%
Multichain
MULTI$0.12519+7.08%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0686-7.04%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00791-0.75%
FET
FET$0.6014-3.03%

Fetch.ai’s leadership has long argued that FET trades below its true potential. Now, they’re putting $50 million where their mouth is, launching a multi-exchange buyback as AI agent activity hits new highs.

On June 19, Fetch.ai CEO Humayun Sheikh took to X to announce that that the Fetch Foundation will execute a $50 million buyback of Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) tokens across multiple trading venues, framing the move as a direct response to FET’s perceived undervaluation.

“I believe that $FET is undervalued,” Sheikh wrote in his post, adding that the buyback will proceed with the backing of market makers.

Unlike typical corporate buybacks, this move is rare in crypto, where projects usually focus on burns or staking rewards rather than open-market acquisitions to tighten supply.

Why the radical FET buyback strategy?

The Fetch Foundation’s $50 million buyback plan suggests more than just a financial maneuver to prop up the token’s price. The foundation appears to be making a calculated response to tangible growth in the Fetch.ai ecosystem since its establishment in 2017.

Notably, Fetch.ai’s autonomous agents, powered by its ASI1 infrastructure, are seeing accelerated adoption across industries, from decentralized finance to IoT automation. Recent partnerships, such as the collaboration with AkedoFun to integrate AI agents into gaming ecosystems, underscore the expanding demand for Fetch’s technology.

With ASI1 enabling more complex AI operations on-chain, the foundation may be anticipating a supply crunch as usage grows. The buyback could be aimed at ensuring liquidity for an ecosystem where tokens are fuel, not just tradable assets.

The announcement sent FET up over 7% in early trading, jumping from a daily low of $0.6434 to as high as $0.7045 before paring some of the gains to exchange hands at $0.6833 at the time of writing.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase announces support for WLFI, with trading launching in phases depending on liquidity

Coinbase announces support for WLFI, with trading launching in phases depending on liquidity

PANews reported on September 1st that Coinbase will add support for the World Liberty Financial ( WLFI ) token on the Ethereum network ( ERC-20 ). The WLFI-USD trading pair will be launched in phases after liquidity conditions are met, with limited support in some regions. Officials advise against transferring funds through other networks to prevent loss of funds.
WLFI
WLFI$0.2648+429.60%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.116-6.68%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01227-1.91%
Share
PANews2025/09/01 21:10
Share
Benchmark raises Coinbase price target to $421, says it is at the heart of industry change

Benchmark raises Coinbase price target to $421, says it is at the heart of industry change

PANews reported on June 24 that according to The Block , Benchmark analyst Mark Palmer raised the target price of Coinbase ( COIN ) from $ 301 to $ 421
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00210277-1.05%
Humans.ai
HEART$0.005508-5.40%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0686-7.04%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 00:03
Share
BONK Price Prediction 2025: Will It Rebound After Hitting $0.00002157?

BONK Price Prediction 2025: Will It Rebound After Hitting $0.00002157?

Bonk (BONK) is currently trading at $0.00002157 and is down by 4.38% in the last 24 hours but has kept a weekly gain of +1.27%. Volume has been high, with 24-hour volumes up 27.05% at $345.7 million, indicating steady market interest despite short-term declines. Sentiment Plays Critical Role in Recovery Crypto analyst AlienOvichO thinks BONK […]
Bonk
BONK$0.00002076-7.69%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/01 21:30
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase announces support for WLFI, with trading launching in phases depending on liquidity

Benchmark raises Coinbase price target to $421, says it is at the heart of industry change

BONK Price Prediction 2025: Will It Rebound After Hitting $0.00002157?

Which US States Have Rejected Bitcoin Reserve Bills?

OG whale dumps $4.1b BTC for ETH as market spotlight shifts