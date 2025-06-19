SkyBridge Capital Founder Predicts Solana to Surpass Ethereum

By: PANews
2025/06/19 22:54
Solana
SOL$199.63-1.95%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0686-7.04%
Ethereum
ETH$4,395.48-1.40%

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt, Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital, said at the DigiAssets 2025 conference that "SOL will surpass ETH", and at the same time stated that he had no special opinion on ETH. He revealed that he only got involved in cryptocurrency in 2020, and did not really accept Ethereum at the time, but had a more thorough understanding of Solana. Scaramucci said that SkyBridge Capital holds nine-digit Bitcoin and Solana on the company's balance sheet, and about 40% of customer funds are invested in digital assets, including Multicoin Capital and Brevan Howard Digital. In addition to the fund of funds containing digital funds, there is also a cryptocurrency fund of about US$300 million, which may include Solana, Avalanche, Polkadot and a large amount of Bitcoin. However, he did not give a specific timetable for Solana's market value to surpass Ethereum.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase announces support for WLFI, with trading launching in phases depending on liquidity

Coinbase announces support for WLFI, with trading launching in phases depending on liquidity

PANews reported on September 1st that Coinbase will add support for the World Liberty Financial ( WLFI ) token on the Ethereum network ( ERC-20 ). The WLFI-USD trading pair will be launched in phases after liquidity conditions are met, with limited support in some regions. Officials advise against transferring funds through other networks to prevent loss of funds.
WLFI
WLFI$0.2648+429.60%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.116-6.68%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01227-1.91%
Share
PANews2025/09/01 21:10
Share
Benchmark raises Coinbase price target to $421, says it is at the heart of industry change

Benchmark raises Coinbase price target to $421, says it is at the heart of industry change

PANews reported on June 24 that according to The Block , Benchmark analyst Mark Palmer raised the target price of Coinbase ( COIN ) from $ 301 to $ 421
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00210277-1.05%
Humans.ai
HEART$0.005508-5.40%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0686-7.04%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 00:03
Share
BONK Price Prediction 2025: Will It Rebound After Hitting $0.00002157?

BONK Price Prediction 2025: Will It Rebound After Hitting $0.00002157?

Bonk (BONK) is currently trading at $0.00002157 and is down by 4.38% in the last 24 hours but has kept a weekly gain of +1.27%. Volume has been high, with 24-hour volumes up 27.05% at $345.7 million, indicating steady market interest despite short-term declines. Sentiment Plays Critical Role in Recovery Crypto analyst AlienOvichO thinks BONK […]
Bonk
BONK$0.00002076-7.69%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/01 21:30
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase announces support for WLFI, with trading launching in phases depending on liquidity

Benchmark raises Coinbase price target to $421, says it is at the heart of industry change

BONK Price Prediction 2025: Will It Rebound After Hitting $0.00002157?

Which US States Have Rejected Bitcoin Reserve Bills?

OG whale dumps $4.1b BTC for ETH as market spotlight shifts