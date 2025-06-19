Trump: "Mr. Too Late" Powell is a disgrace to the United States and should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

By: PANews
2025/06/19 22:10
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0686-7.04%

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said: "Mr. Too Late" Powell has cost our country hundreds of billions of dollars. He is indeed one of the dumbest and most destructive people in the government, and the Federal Reserve Committee is an accomplice. Europe has cut interest rates 10 times, and we have not. Our interest rates should have been reduced by 2.5 percentage points (250 basis points), which would have saved Biden billions of dollars in short-term debt. Our inflation rate is very low! "Mr. Too Late" is a disgrace to the United States!"

PANews reported on September 1st that Coinbase will add support for the World Liberty Financial ( WLFI ) token on the Ethereum network ( ERC-20 ). The WLFI-USD trading pair will be launched in phases after liquidity conditions are met, with limited support in some regions. Officials advise against transferring funds through other networks to prevent loss of funds.
PANews2025/09/01 21:10
PANews reported on June 24 that according to The Block , Benchmark analyst Mark Palmer raised the target price of Coinbase ( COIN ) from $ 301 to $ 421
PANews2025/06/24 00:03
Bonk (BONK) is currently trading at $0.00002157 and is down by 4.38% in the last 24 hours but has kept a weekly gain of +1.27%. Volume has been high, with 24-hour volumes up 27.05% at $345.7 million, indicating steady market interest despite short-term declines. Sentiment Plays Critical Role in Recovery Crypto analyst AlienOvichO thinks BONK […]
Tronweekly2025/09/01 21:30
