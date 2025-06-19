Alchemy Pay will launch Alchemy Chain in Q4 and plans to issue its own stablecoin

By: PANews
2025/06/19 20:54

PANews reported on June 19 that according to official news, Alchemy Pay, a fiat-to-cryptocurrency payment gateway, announced that it will launch Alchemy Chain, a blockchain designed for stablecoin payments, in the fourth quarter of 2025. Shortly after the chain goes online, the platform will launch its own stablecoin. Alchemy Chain aims to facilitate seamless conversions between international stablecoins (such as USDT and USDC) and regional stablecoins (such as EURC and MBRL), while bringing together liquidity across different blockchains and regulatory environments.

PANews reported on September 1st that Coinbase will add support for the World Liberty Financial ( WLFI ) token on the Ethereum network ( ERC-20 ). The WLFI-USD trading pair will be launched in phases after liquidity conditions are met, with limited support in some regions. Officials advise against transferring funds through other networks to prevent loss of funds.
Bonk (BONK) is currently trading at $0.00002157 and is down by 4.38% in the last 24 hours but has kept a weekly gain of +1.27%. Volume has been high, with 24-hour volumes up 27.05% at $345.7 million, indicating steady market interest despite short-term declines. Sentiment Plays Critical Role in Recovery Crypto analyst AlienOvichO thinks BONK […]
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,761 BTC (worth US$289 million) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had an
