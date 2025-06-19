Crypto VC Hypersphere investment partners lost "years of savings" in fake Zoom meeting

By: PANews
2025/06/19 21:10
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Mehdi Farooq, an investment partner of crypto venture capital Hypersphere, disclosed on the X platform that he suffered a phishing attack impersonating a Zoom meeting, which emptied six crypto wallets and caused him to lose years of savings. The attack began with an interview with his acquaintance "Alex Lin" through Telegram. The other party asked him to switch to the Zoom Business version on the grounds of compliance and induced him to download a malicious update program. Farooq said that during the attack, the hacker still pretended to chat normally through Telegram, and even joked "see you in Singapore". It was later confirmed that the real account had been stolen, and the attack may be related to the North Korean hacker group "dangrouspassword".

