Conflux founder Long Fan: Will promote the issuance of offshore RMB stablecoins

By: PANews
2025/06/19 20:00
PANews June 19 news, according to Hong Kong Commercial Daily, Conflux Network founder Long Fan said that as a city with financial openness and freedom, Hong Kong can become a national test field, and the policies related to Web3.0 can be further strengthened and the steps can be taken a little bigger. Exploring the issuance of offshore stablecoins is also a priority direction of Conflux's public chain development strategy. Compared with the US dollar stablecoin, the development of the RMB stablecoin is slower, but the huge trade volume between China and the Belt and Road Initiative proves that this real demand needs to be met, and will further promote the landing and issuance of onshore RMB stablecoins in line with the development of the times.

