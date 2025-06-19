Analysis: Crypto market enters seasonal downturn, BTC short-term implied volatility falls below 40%

By: PANews
2025/06/19 17:39
Bitcoin
BTC$109,026.03+0.54%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0686-7.04%

PANews June 19 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the Federal Reserve kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged, but maintained a hawkish stance, emphasizing that recent inflation expectations are still high and tariffs are the main upside risk. Officials reiterated that they will take a wait-and-see attitude and wait for the inflation path to be clearer. Although there is a view that the weak labor market will prompt a policy shift, the US economy remains strong at present, with solid employment and consumption data. The crude oil market reacted flatly to geopolitical news. Despite the continued tension between the United States and Iran, oil prices remained in a narrow range and implied volatility fell from high levels. The Trump administration has an incentive to push for a deal with Iran before the election to avoid higher oil prices pushing up inflation and interest rates. Global trade tensions have intensified, and the United States has only reached an agreement with one of 195 potential trading partners before the end of the EU tariff suspension on July 9. Key time points include: the EU may impose retaliatory tariffs on the United States on July 14, the end of the China-US tariff suspension on August 12, and the expiration of the tariff exemption for Chinese goods on August 31. These events may trigger market volatility, but the China-US trade negotiations are still expected to reach a stable result. The cryptocurrency market has entered a seasonal downturn, with BTC's short-term implied volatility falling below 40%, and put option premiums reflecting cautious market sentiment. Month-end option expiration, rebalancing fund flows, and systematic deleveraging have dominated recent price movements.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase announces support for WLFI, with trading launching in phases depending on liquidity

Coinbase announces support for WLFI, with trading launching in phases depending on liquidity

PANews reported on September 1st that Coinbase will add support for the World Liberty Financial ( WLFI ) token on the Ethereum network ( ERC-20 ). The WLFI-USD trading pair will be launched in phases after liquidity conditions are met, with limited support in some regions. Officials advise against transferring funds through other networks to prevent loss of funds.
WLFI
WLFI$0.2569+413.80%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.11618-3.27%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01231-1.52%
Share
PANews2025/09/01 21:10
Share
BONK Price Prediction 2025: Will It Rebound After Hitting $0.00002157?

BONK Price Prediction 2025: Will It Rebound After Hitting $0.00002157?

Bonk (BONK) is currently trading at $0.00002157 and is down by 4.38% in the last 24 hours but has kept a weekly gain of +1.27%. Volume has been high, with 24-hour volumes up 27.05% at $345.7 million, indicating steady market interest despite short-term declines. Sentiment Plays Critical Role in Recovery Crypto analyst AlienOvichO thinks BONK […]
Bonk
BONK$0.0000208-7.43%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/01 21:30
Share
Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 2,761 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 2,413 ETH

Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 2,761 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 2,413 ETH

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,761 BTC (worth US$289 million) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had an
Bitcoin
BTC$109,033.1+0.55%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0686-7.17%
Ethereum
ETH$4,388.91-1.62%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 21:33
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase announces support for WLFI, with trading launching in phases depending on liquidity

BONK Price Prediction 2025: Will It Rebound After Hitting $0.00002157?

Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 2,761 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 2,413 ETH

Solana presents a new way to play MEV, with atomic arbitrage accounting for half of the transactions. Is it a hidden vault or a new sickle?

OG whale dumps $4.1b BTC for ETH as market spotlight shifts