The Smarter Web Company boosts Bitcoin holdings to 346 BTC after doubling fundraising target

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/19 16:28
Bitcoin
BTC$109,034.5+0.55%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0686-6.91%

The Smarter Web Company has expanded its BTC treasury to over 346 coins, following a a highly successful fundraise that brought in nearly double its initial target.

On June 19, London-listed technology firm The Smarter Web Company announced that it had expanded its Bitcoin (BTC) treasury with the acquisition of 104.28 BTC at an average price of £77,751 ($104,451) per coin. The purchase, totaling £8,108,114, brings the company’s total BTC holdings to 346.63 BTC.

Altogether, the company has spent £27.2 million on Bitcoin so far, with an average purchase price of £78,480 ($105,430) per BTC.

The acquisition follows a recently completed fundraise, announced on June 16, which was done through a mix of institutional bookbuilding and qualified investor subscriptions. The fundraising target was at least £15 million, but due to strong demand, they raised approximately £29.3 ($37.1) million — nearly double that amount.

However, the capital raise resulted in a 7.39% dilution for existing shareholders, including directors, who maintained their share counts but saw slight decreases in ownership percentages.


The Smarter Web Company regularly adds to its Bitcoin stash as part of its long-term “10 Year Plan,” which centers on keeping an active Bitcoin treasury as a key part of its financial strategy.

Just a few days before the latest fundraising, on June 13, they bought 74.27 BTC for £5.98 million, bringing their total to 242.34 BTC at that point. With the latest purchase of 104.28 BTC, their Bitcoin holdings have jumped by 43% since that last buy.

Other UK companies are also expanding their BTC holdings. Most notably, London-based investment firm Abraxas Capital recently acquired approximately 2,949 BTC, worth over $250 million, taking advantage of a market dip.

Meanwhile, more UK firms are embracing a Bitcoin treasury strategy inspired by Michael Saylor’s Strategy. For example, Bluebird Mining Ventures Ltd., a London-listed gold miner, recently announced plans to convert revenue from its gold operations directly into BTC, making it the first UK mining company to formally adopt a “gold-to-digital-gold” treasury approach.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase announces support for WLFI, with trading launching in phases depending on liquidity

Coinbase announces support for WLFI, with trading launching in phases depending on liquidity

PANews reported on September 1st that Coinbase will add support for the World Liberty Financial ( WLFI ) token on the Ethereum network ( ERC-20 ). The WLFI-USD trading pair will be launched in phases after liquidity conditions are met, with limited support in some regions. Officials advise against transferring funds through other networks to prevent loss of funds.
WLFI
WLFI$0.2569+413.80%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.11618-3.27%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01231-1.52%
Share
PANews2025/09/01 21:10
Share
BONK Price Prediction 2025: Will It Rebound After Hitting $0.00002157?

BONK Price Prediction 2025: Will It Rebound After Hitting $0.00002157?

Bonk (BONK) is currently trading at $0.00002157 and is down by 4.38% in the last 24 hours but has kept a weekly gain of +1.27%. Volume has been high, with 24-hour volumes up 27.05% at $345.7 million, indicating steady market interest despite short-term declines. Sentiment Plays Critical Role in Recovery Crypto analyst AlienOvichO thinks BONK […]
Bonk
BONK$0.0000208-7.43%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/01 21:30
Share
Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 2,761 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 2,413 ETH

Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 2,761 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 2,413 ETH

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,761 BTC (worth US$289 million) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had an
Bitcoin
BTC$109,033.1+0.55%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0686-7.17%
Ethereum
ETH$4,388.91-1.62%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 21:33
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase announces support for WLFI, with trading launching in phases depending on liquidity

BONK Price Prediction 2025: Will It Rebound After Hitting $0.00002157?

Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 2,761 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 2,413 ETH

Solana presents a new way to play MEV, with atomic arbitrage accounting for half of the transactions. Is it a hidden vault or a new sickle?

OG whale dumps $4.1b BTC for ETH as market spotlight shifts