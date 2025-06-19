Abracadabra attacker transfers 3,000 ETH to Tornado Cash By: PANews 2025/06/19 13:56

PANews reported on June 19 that according to PeckShieldAlert monitoring, the hacker address that attacked abracadabra.money in March this year transferred 3,000 ETH (about 7.5 million US dollars) to Tornado Cash for money laundering today . Previously, the platform was stolen about 13 million US dollars in early March .