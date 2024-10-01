WHITE

WhiteRock is a real-world asset protocol designed to tokenize economic rights to traditional financial assets like stocks, bonds, property, options, and derivatives. By bridging traditional finance with blockchain, WhiteRock unlocks global liquidity and simplifies access to equities, fixed income, and other investments. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, WhiteRock empowers users to trade tokenized assets seamlessly while complying with global regulations, reshaping the future of finance.

שֵׁםWHITE

דירוגNo.241

שווי שוק$0.00

שווי שוק מדולל לחלוטין$0.00

נתח שוק%

נפח מסחר/שווי שוק (24 שעות)0.00%

אספקת מחזור650,000,000,000

מקסימום היצע1,000,000,000,000

אספקה כוללת1,000,000,000,000

שיעור מחזור0.65%

תאריך הנפקה--

המחיר שבו הנכס הונפק לראשונה--

שיא כל הזמנים0.002454836077443205,2025-06-01

המחיר הנמוך ביותר0.000000247894022727,2024-10-01

בלוקצ'יין ציבוריETH

מגזר

מדיה חברתית

