TOP

TOP Network is mainly committed to providing services for massive ordinary users, satisfying high-demand user experience, supporting cost-sensitive large-scale real business, and is the blockchain infrastructure of the Internet of Value. Businesses such as Web3.0, GameFi, and Metaverse, which are very sensitive to transaction throughput, transaction confirmation speed, transaction fees, and user experience, are the core businesses in the TOP Network ecosystem. To support these businesses, TOP Chain has built a powerful public chain with low cost, low entry barrier, and high throughput via a series of innovative technologies such as sharding and a three-layer network, which has strong adaptability and can meet the requirements of high frequency and real-time performance of the real businesses.

שֵׁםTOP

דירוגNo.2014

שווי שוק$0.00

שווי שוק מדולל לחלוטין$0.00

נתח שוק%

נפח מסחר/שווי שוק (24 שעות)0.00%

אספקת מחזור14,400,583,004

מקסימום היצע0

אספקה כוללת20,000,000,000

שיעור מחזור%

תאריך הנפקה--

המחיר שבו הנכס הונפק לראשונה--

שיא כל הזמנים0.036536170624,2019-03-31

המחיר הנמוך ביותר0.000085025143923373,2025-07-10

בלוקצ'יין ציבוריTOP

מבואTOP Network is mainly committed to providing services for massive ordinary users, satisfying high-demand user experience, supporting cost-sensitive large-scale real business, and is the blockchain infrastructure of the Internet of Value. Businesses such as Web3.0, GameFi, and Metaverse, which are very sensitive to transaction throughput, transaction confirmation speed, transaction fees, and user experience, are the core businesses in the TOP Network ecosystem. To support these businesses, TOP Chain has built a powerful public chain with low cost, low entry barrier, and high throughput via a series of innovative technologies such as sharding and a three-layer network, which has strong adaptability and can meet the requirements of high frequency and real-time performance of the real businesses.

מגזר

מדיה חברתית

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceהצהרת סיכום: הנתונים נמסרו על ידי cmc ואינם מהווים ייעוץ השקעות.