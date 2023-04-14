PEPE

Pepe is tired of watching everyone play hot potato with the endless derivative Shiba,GME,Turbo,Ass,Floki,Moon Inu coins. The Inu’s have had their day. It’s time for the most recognizable meme in the world to take his reign as king of the memes. Pepe is here to make memecoins great again. Launched stealth with no presale, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced, $PEPE is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure memetic power, let $PEPE show you the way. In Lord Kek we trust.

שֵׁםPEPE

דירוגNo.31

שווי שוק$0.00

שווי שוק מדולל לחלוטין$0.00

נתח שוק0.0011%

נפח מסחר/שווי שוק (24 שעות)0.00%

אספקת מחזור420,689,899,653,543.56

מקסימום היצע420,690,000,000,000

אספקה כוללת420,689,899,653,543.56

שיעור מחזור0.9999%

תאריך הנפקה--

המחיר שבו הנכס הונפק לראשונה--

שיא כל הזמנים0.000028247247045764,2024-12-09

המחיר הנמוך ביותר0.000000000010627701,2023-04-14

בלוקצ'יין ציבוריETH

מגזר

מדיה חברתית

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceהצהרת סיכום: הנתונים נמסרו על ידי cmc ואינם מהווים ייעוץ השקעות.