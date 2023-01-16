PAW

$PAW is an ERC-20 token with a total supply of 1 quadrillion. Born on the Ethereum blockchain, $PAW is more than just a token; it's a thriving and vibrant part of the dynamic PawChain community. As $PAW continues to grow, it powers the PawChain ecosystem, enabling transactions and facilitating community governance. Our future goals for $PAW are both ambitious and promising. The token will evolve from its current status as an ERC-20 token to a truly cross-chain asset. $PAW is set to be at the heart of our Layer-2 solution, PawChain, linking all our utilities together. It will fuel our decentralized exchange, PawSwap, driving swaps and staking options. $PAW will also be central to our planned DeFi eCommerce marketplace, Payment Cards, Wallet Hardware and much more, enabling transactions in a seamless digital and physical world. With our Layer-3 solution, we aim to connect all chains together, driving a truly interconnected ecosystem. Thus, $PAW isn't just a token - it's a key piece in the puzzle of a decentralized future.

שֵׁםPAW

דירוגNo.1302

שווי שוק$0.00

שווי שוק מדולל לחלוטין$0.00

נתח שוק%

נפח מסחר/שווי שוק (24 שעות)0.00%

אספקת מחזור947,958,529,404,516

מקסימום היצע1,000,000,000,000,000

אספקה כוללת1,000,000,000,000,000

שיעור מחזור0.9479%

תאריך הנפקה--

המחיר שבו הנכס הונפק לראשונה--

שיא כל הזמנים0.000064522413291757,2023-02-04

המחיר הנמוך ביותר0.000000000033609974,2023-01-16

בלוקצ'יין ציבוריETH

מבוא$PAW is an ERC-20 token with a total supply of 1 quadrillion. Born on the Ethereum blockchain, $PAW is more than just a token; it's a thriving and vibrant part of the dynamic PawChain community. As $PAW continues to grow, it powers the PawChain ecosystem, enabling transactions and facilitating community governance. Our future goals for $PAW are both ambitious and promising. The token will evolve from its current status as an ERC-20 token to a truly cross-chain asset. $PAW is set to be at the heart of our Layer-2 solution, PawChain, linking all our utilities together. It will fuel our decentralized exchange, PawSwap, driving swaps and staking options. $PAW will also be central to our planned DeFi eCommerce marketplace, Payment Cards, Wallet Hardware and much more, enabling transactions in a seamless digital and physical world. With our Layer-3 solution, we aim to connect all chains together, driving a truly interconnected ecosystem. Thus, $PAW isn't just a token - it's a key piece in the puzzle of a decentralized future.

מגזר

מדיה חברתית

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceהצהרת סיכום: הנתונים נמסרו על ידי cmc ואינם מהווים ייעוץ השקעות.

MEXC היא הדרך הכי קלה שלך למטבעות דיגיטליים. חקור את בורסת המטבעות הקריפטו המובילה בעולם לקנייה, מסחר והרווחה של קריפטו. סחר בביטקוין BTC, Ethereum ETH ויותר מ-3,000 altcoins.MEXC היא הדרך הכי קלה שלך למטבעות דיגיטליים. חקור את בורסת המטבעות הקריפטו המובילה בעולם לקנייה, מסחר והרווחה של קריפטו. סחר בביטקוין BTC, Ethereum ETH ויותר מ-3,000 altcoins.
לְחַפֵּשׂ
מועדפים
PAW/USDT
PAW
----
--
גבוה 24 שעות
--
24 שעות נמוך
--
נפח 24 שעות (PAW)
--
כמות של 24 שעות (USDT)
--
גרף
מידע
ספר הזמנות
מסחר בשוק
ספר הזמנות
מסחר בשוק
ספר הזמנות
מסחר בשוק
מסחר בשוק
ספוט
הוראות פתוחות（0）
היסטוריית הוראות
היסטוריית מסחר
עמדות (0)
MEXC היא הדרך הכי קלה שלך למטבעות דיגיטליים. חקור את בורסת המטבעות הקריפטו המובילה בעולם לקנייה, מסחר והרווחה של קריפטו. סחר בביטקוין BTC, Ethereum ETH ויותר מ-3,000 altcoins.MEXC היא הדרך הכי קלה שלך למטבעות דיגיטליים. חקור את בורסת המטבעות הקריפטו המובילה בעולם לקנייה, מסחר והרווחה של קריפטו. סחר בביטקוין BTC, Ethereum ETH ויותר מ-3,000 altcoins.
PAW/USDT
--
--
‎--
גבוה 24 שעות
--
24 שעות נמוך
--
נפח 24 שעות (PAW)
--
כמות של 24 שעות (USDT)
--
גרף
ספר הזמנות
מסחר בשוק
מידע
הוראות פתוחות（0）
היסטוריית הוראות
היסטוריית מסחר
עמדות (0)
Loading...