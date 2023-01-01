IMX futures are legal contracts for buying or selling IMX at a future date.
IMX futures is a special contract representation of existing IMX crypto, and the actual settlement of IMX (or cash) will happen in the future - when the contract is exercised
IMX futures are often used to hedge against price changes of IMX itself. On the other hand, they enable investors to speculate on the asset's underlying trend. To put it simply, you can purchase (buy long) IMX futures if you expect the crypto price to go up and when you think that the price will fall, you take a short position (buy short) to reduce the impact of losses.
To know more about Futures, explore our short educational video:
Creating a free MEXC account is the easiest gateway into trading various crypto assets such as futures. You’ll need less than a minute to create an account and pass KYC (verify identification).
After you signed up and passed KYC, follow these simple steps to open your Futures account and execute futures trades:
MEXC Tutorial
How to Buy Crypto With Visa/MasterCard?
How to Buy Crypto via MEXC P2P?
Non-IMX holders can speculate on the price of IMX and make quick profits without buying the asset itself. You can open a position in a IMX futures contract with USDT, and all profits made will be settled in USDT.
Gain significant profits via IMX while only paying for a fraction of its total cost. With leverage, you can track and trade on small price movements to create profits that justify your time and effort.
IMX futures markets have high liquidity, with trillions of USD in trading volume. A sustainable, liquid market is less risky because participants can open and close deals easily with low slippage.
Diversify across trading strategies to generate more profits. Users can use sophisticated trading strategies such as short-selling, arbitrage, pairs trading, etc.
Using a sustainable platform for futures trading plays an important role in executing successful trades and enjoying higher income. MEXC has over 4 years of experience in futures products and operations, ranked 1st in global liquidity. We provide:
Futures Contract trading & prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives, and risk tolerance. We recommend that you consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third-party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.