MEXC Copy Trade is a simple yet efficient feature for all traders and their followers. Followers can effortlessly follow an experienced trader of their choice, and when the trader initiates a lead trade, the system will automatically place an order for the follower based on the trader's strategy. The trader will also get a share of the follower's profits!
Connect with a large pool of followers and gain a share of your followers' profits.
Wait for the approval of your application, which typically takes 1-2 days.
The system will automatically place orders for your followers.
Follow an experienced trader and never miss out on market trends again.
Transfer funds to your Spot account
Fill in copy trade details
Experienced traders can apply their trading skills to help followers make profitable trades of which they can get a profit share. Followers can effortlessly follow prudent trading strategies in just one click.
The system will place the orders for followers based on the trader's strategy.
Users only need to transfer funds to their copy trade account and fill in their details to start copying trades.
All traders possess a great deal of trading experience and have an impressive portfolio. They have been approved after careful review by MEXC.