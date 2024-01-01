What are NEAR Futures?

NEAR futures are legal contracts for buying or selling NEAR at a future date.

NEAR futures is a special contract representation of existing NEAR crypto, and the actual settlement of NEAR (or cash) will happen in the future - when the contract is exercised

NEAR futures are often used to hedge against price changes of NEAR itself. On the other hand, they enable investors to speculate on the asset's underlying trend. To put it simply, you can purchase (buy long) NEAR futures if you expect the crypto price to go up and when you think that the price will fall, you take a short position (buy short) to reduce the impact of losses.