1. During the event, users who trade futures with ≥ 21x leverage will automatically be registered as participants.

2. This event is for individual users only. Market makers and institutional accounts are not allowed to participate in this event. Sub-accounts are not allowed to participate in the event as independent accounts.

3. After registration, your futures trading volumes with ≥ 21x leverage and trading fee > 0 (open position amount + close position amount) during the event period will be counted, regardless of the trading pair.

4. Rewards for first experience task cannot be claimed simultaneously with rewards for other high-leverage tasks of the same type on the platform.

5. Rewards for the trading volume ranking will be distributed within 3 days after the event ends. Rewards for the other tasks will be distributed the following day.

6. If you do not receive the rewards within the specified time, it may be due to triggering platform risk control. In such case, the rewards will not be reissued.

7. All participating users are requested to strictly comply with the terms of service. MEXC reserves the right to disqualify users suspected of engaging in wash trading, creating bulk accounts, self-dealing, or market manipulation during the event, as well as the right to revoke any bonus rewards received by such users.

8. MEXC reserves the right to modify the terms of this event without prior notice.

9. MEXC reserves the right of final interpretation of the event. Should there be any questions, please contact Customer Service.