Once the event begins, users from all countries/regions can register and participate.
Daily Prizes: Win Up to 2,025 USDT
Earn 1 scratch-off for every -- USDT traded daily, capped at -- scratch-offs per day.
Remaining Prize Pool Today (USDT)
--
/--
Prize Info
Scratch Zone
Scratch to win guaranteed rewards
Weekly Surprises: Win Up to 5,000 USDT
For every accumulated weekly trading volume of -- USDT, you will receive 1 lucky draw chance, with a maximum of -- chances per week
Remaining Prize Pool This Week (USDT)
--
/--
x0
Event Not Started
Guaranteed Rewards
Prize Info
Event Rules
Users must click the registration button on this page to participate in the event, and must be at least 17 years old to be eligible for rewards.
Only Futures trading volumes with fees > 0 will be counted (excluding stablecoin futures like USDCUSDT). All trading statistics will be based on the UTC+8 time zone.
Users who register for this event will not be eligible to receive rewards from the M-Day event during the same period.
Participants will automatically receive the corresponding lottery codes upon reaching the required trading volume. Each lottery code grants one draw opportunity, which can be accumulated and used at any time during the draw period. All rewards are available on a first-come-first-served basis for a limited time only.
Daily Scratch-Off/Weekly Spin bonus rewards will be distributed in real-time upon winning, no later than 24 hours. Bonus rewards are valid for 7 days. Please read the usage rules carefully before use. Details are available here.
Physical rewards will be converted into an equivalent USDT airdrop based on official pricing. If the event is delayed, canceled, postponed, or for any other reason, MEXC reserves the right to adjust the prizes at its discretion and offer the winners alternative prizes of equal or greater value.
This event is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or associated with any third-party brands or companies mentioned. All references to products or trademarks are for descriptive purposes only and do not imply any partnership or collaboration.
MEXC will use the last 5 digits of the first Bitcoin block hash value generated after 12:00:00 (UTC) on the day the event ends, Jul 4, 2025, as the winning number for the ultimate grand prize. Details can be found on Blockchain.com.
The ultimate grand prize, valued at over 10,000 USDT, is only available to users who have completed Advanced KYC Verification. If the winner fails to complete the verification within 7 days, their prize eligibility will be revoked, and the reward will be passed to the next eligible user. If all eligible users have already received their rewards, any remaining prizes will be distributed as a participation reward to other users based on the number of lottery codes they hold.
Users who win the ultimate grand prize of over 10,000 USDT must complete Advanced KYC Verification and then contact @Eleanor_MEXC via Telegram to claim their reward. For the gold bar prize, the winner must participate in the award ceremony and cooperate with photo sessions, interviews, and other social media promotions in the officially designated country/region (with travel expenses reimbursed by the platform according to certain standards) to receive the full 350,000 USDT airdrop reward. If the winner does not wish to participate in the promotions, they must still share on social media and keep it for at least 30 days, but the gold bar prize will be adjusted to a 175,000 USDT airdrop reward. The specifics of the award ceremony and reimbursement details will be separately communicated to the winners.
Social media promotions include but are not limited to:
Participating in media interviews: Sharing personal experiences related to the event, including trading experience, lottery draw experience, etc.
Displaying prize photos or videos: Posting personal photos or videos featuring the prize.
Posting promotional articles: Writing detailed promotional articles, including event details, winning speeches, prize displays, etc., and promoting them on commonly used social media platforms using designated hashtags and topics (e.g., '#MEXCGoldBar').
Reposting official promotional content: Sharing official event materials and winner announcements published by MEXC.
MEXC is committed to user privacy. All personal data is used solely for the organization and execution of the event, and will not be disclosed to third parties without user consent.
All participating users must strictly abide by the MEXC Terms of Service. MEXC reserves the right to disqualify any participants who engage in dishonest or abusive activities during the event, including bulk-account registrations to farm additional bonuses and any other activities in connection with unlawful, fraudulent or harmful purposes.
MEXC reserves the right of final interpretation for this event. If you have any questions, please contact the Customer Service team.
Lottery codes will be matched with the winning number from the last digit forward. The user with the most consecutive matching digits will win the 100 oz gold bar grand prize. A single user may win multiple prizes depending on how many of their codes match.
Disclaimer
Market maker accounts and institutional sub-accounts cannot participate in this event.
Participants who are found to be involved in fraudulent activities such as wash trading, market manipulation, operation of multiple accounts, and self-dealing will be disqualified.
Participants who are found to be involved in identical trading strategies will be disqualified.
Participants who are found to have placed and canceled orders at a high frequency per minute will be disqualified.
Once multiple accounts are found to be registered under the same IP address, the users of the involved accounts will be disqualified.
MEXC reserves the right of final interpretation of the event rules including, but not limited to, the above mentioned information regarding trading, funds, and risks of gang behaviors.