countdown-iconEvent ends in
Participants 0

  • Event Starts

    1970-01-01 08:00

  • Event Ends

    1970-01-01 08:00

  • Reward Distribution

    10 working days after the event ends

  • Only users who have not completed their first Futures trade are eligible to register for this event.

Unwrap Christmas Magic with Every Box!

Every 0 points gives you a chance to unlock a Christmas box with amazing rewards!

lottery-result-coin
My Points--
          Newcomer Progress Challenge
          Christmas Leaderboard
          Points Galore, Every Day, Every Week!
          Complete designated tasks during the event period to earn points!
          0Points
          Register for the event
          0Points
          Deposit ≥ 0 USDT within seven days of registration
          0Points
          Complete your first Futures trade
          Weekly Tasks

          Futures Trading Days This Week

          - -

          Futures Trading Volume This Week

          - -

          Est. Points This Week

          - -

          Last Updated: -- Every week, only the highest point reward from the weekly tasks you've completed will be automatically distributed.

          Terms and Conditions

          1. Users must register for the event to be eligible for rewards.

          2. Only on-chain, fiat, and P2P deposits are included in the calculation.

          3. Only futures trading volumes with fees >0 will be counted (excluding stablecoin futures like USDC/USDT). All trading statistics will be based on the UTC+8 time zone.

          4. Sub-accounts, Market Makers, and Institutional accounts are not eligible to participate.

          5. Rewards will be reviewed and distributed within 10 working days after the event ends. For physical rewards, our customer service team will reach out to the winners directly to arrange delivery.

          6. Please refer to the Futures Bonus Instructions before using your bonuses.

          7. Participants must strictly adhere to the terms of service. MEXC reserves the right to disqualify users suspected of wash trading, bulk account registrations, self-trading, or market manipulation during the event.

          8. MEXC reserves the right to modify the terms of this event without prior notice.

          9. MEXC reserves the right of final interpretation for this event. If you have any questions, please contact the customer service team.

          footer