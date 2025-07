Informations sur Zeck Murris (ZECK)

Zeck Murris is a memecoin on the Solana ecosystem, portrayed after Zack Morris, a famous retail investor who helped millions of other retail investors around the world. The purpose of the memecoin is to spread the news of Zack in an enjoyable manner.

Site officiel : https://www.zecketteck.xyz/ Livre blanc : https://www.zecketteck.xyz/