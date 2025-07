Informations sur Wrapped OrdBridge (WBRGE)

OrdBridge is a Bridge between BRC-20 and ERC-20. BRGE is the native inscribed version on BRC-20 of OrdBridge and wBRGE is wrapped BRGE which exists on Ethereum mainnet. This bridging of BRGE to wBRGE from BRC-20 to ERC-20 has been done by OrdBridge itself. The bridge has been mainnet for months and is working flawlessly without any issues.

Site officiel : https://ordbridge.io/ Livre blanc : https://ordbridge.gitbook.io/ordbridge-a-2-way-bridge-between-brc20-and-erc20/