Informations sur WinkHub (WINK)

Wink in the token of WinkHUB, which is the content epicentre of Kujira. Wink has plenty of meme to it but also very much in the way of utility as every action on the WinkHUB requires Wink to be used (funding projects, donating to creators, paying for work etc)

Site officiel : https://winkhub.app/ Livre blanc : https://medium.com/@winkhub/wink-is-coming-to-kujira-b77c5e576d23