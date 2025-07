Informations sur Trump Official Dance Move (SHIMMY)

SHIMMY is a meme token launched off of pump.fun, the token is inspired by the signature dance move of the President of the United States Donald Trump. The project is community owned and managed with memetic content being produced to celebrate the virality of the dance move following Trump's re-election. The token has purpose or function and there is no intention of building any further utility besides memes.

Site officiel : https://x.com/ShimmyCoin