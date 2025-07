Informations sur THE WORD (TWD)

The Word Token $TWD is a community-driven BSC project providing unique read to earn opportunities for users, by utilizing Web 3 e-library and publishing platforms, staking opportunities for rewards, and social ecosystem for networking among community members

Site officiel : https://thewordtoken.com/ Livre blanc : https://thewordtoken.com/THE-WORD-TOKEN-WHITEPAPER-V1.pdf