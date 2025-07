Informations sur Taler (TLR)

"February 10 took place on the cryptocurrency fork Taler. https://talercrypto.com/#modal

● PoW/PoS algorithm - Lyra2z ● Issue - 23,333,333 coins ● Unit time - 1 minute ● Remuneration - 7 TLR coins ● Mining Hardware - CPU, GPU, PoS ● Difficulty adjustment - every block ● Atomic swaps ● Segwit & Lightning ● Replay protection ● Unique address format Bech32 "

Site officiel : http://talercrypto.com