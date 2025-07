Informations sur SaTT (SATT)

SaTT tokens will be used to govern advertising transactions between advertisers and publishers to make transactions faster, safer and less expensive. With our Smart Contract SaTT, an advertiser can easily create advertising campaigns whose conditions of participation and results will be stored on the Ethereum's blockchain.

Site officiel : http://www.satt-token.com/ Livre blanc : https://www.atayen.us/satt/files/ico_satt_en.pdf