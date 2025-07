Informations sur Realvirm (RVM)

"Realvirm is a RWA trading agreement to improve the liquidity of assets by converting real assets into chain assets and simplify the process of real asset delivery. The protocol is based on blockchain technology and converts real assets into assets on the chain, thereby ensuring the security and non-tampering of data. "

Site officiel : https://realvirm.org/index Livre blanc : https://realvirm.org/RealvirmWhitePaper.pdf