Tokenomics de RADA Foundation (RADA)
Informations sur RADA Foundation (RADA)
What is the project about?
RADA seeks to transform the traditional sports and entertainment industries by leveraging blockchain technology. The RADA Foundation propels the RADA cryptocurrency into operation as a governance token and employs RADA NFTs for utility objectives. In addition, the foundation intends to launch a Web3 platform dedicated to the RADA DAO community, where DAO members exercise authority by proposing, voting, and making pivotal decisions about the various RADA projects. The vision behind RADA is to pioneer a transformative approach in the world of sports and entertainment. The RADA Foundation has earmarked its first project, which centers on the 'Acquisition and management of a professional European FC in the lower leagues,' complemented by a football talent development initiative.
What makes your project unique?
The RADA Foundation's primary mission is to reshape the conventional landscape of the football industry, transforming it into a democratic, fan-inclusive ecosystem that transcends borders and breaks down barriers. RADA seeks to create a platform where fans are not merely spectators but vital contributors with a sense of true ownership and belonging. This is not just about changing the club operations—it is about a radical transformation of what it means to be part of a football community, a vision set to create ripples throughout the sport. Moreover, the RADA talent development program offers budding footballers an unparalleled opportunity, aiming to identify and foster talented sports individuals in collaboration with professional sports academies. The program’s holistic approach ensures transparency, comprehensive care, facilities, and a robust training regimen for the player, coupled with secured funding.
History of your project.
Not all football club management possesses the requisite capabilities to elevate their club's visibility to become one of the prominent FCs in the industry. Recognizing the inherent fusion of sports and technology, RADA is committed to seamlessly integrating real-world business practices with the principles of Web3.0. Moreover, we possess the expertise to identify suitable sponsors and investors for sports ventures. In today's digital landscape, the internet facilitates universal access to project information at any time and from any location. However, with the advent of Web3.0, individuals not only gain access to project details but also have the opportunity to become key stakeholders in the project itself. In this regard, RADA endeavors to facilitate the growth of European FCs by enabling blockchain and Web3.0 enthusiasts to actively contribute to the development of these football clubs. Piloting this ambitious project is a team of experts with rich, diverse experience in sports, technology, and finance. This group of professionals shares a common goal—to fuse their love for football with the transformative power of Web 3.0. Adding to this already strong team is brand ambassador, David Villa, a renowned figure in the football world. As a celebrated World Cup champion, Villa's association with RADA lends the initiative both credibility and an insider's view of the football industry. His valuable insights and global reputation will undoubtedly play a significant role in driving RADA's aim to usher the football industry into the era of Web 3.0.
What’s next for your project?
For the predetermined project, the RADA team is developing a web3.0 platform based on the DAO community. The RADA Auto-executable SmartContract (RAS) Factory will be developed to complete its unique two-track hybrid voting system. Moreover, the foundation aims to integrate the Explore RADA Asset (ERA) system with Etherscan for transparent fund tracking. Furthermore, a random NFT draw system will be developed based on Chainlink Verifiable Random Function (VRF) to be applied to the DAO community.
In pursuit of the first project's execution, they are conducting due diligence on European candidate Football Clubs, including Ambassadors and industry experts, with the goal of acquisition in 2024.
What can your token be used for?
RADA is a native token in its ecosystem. The RADA Token offers unique financial incentives, steering clear of the traditional PoW and PoS models. Instead, it rewards participants for consuming RADA tokens or active participation in the ecosystem, thereby catalyzing community engagement. By integrating a Metamask wallet with the DAO platform and holding RADA tokens, one can become a member and use tokens to propose and vote. Also, tokens can be used to participate in RADA NFT draws, and some acquired NFTs can be used as voting weights.
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de RADA Foundation (RADA)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de RADA Foundation (RADA), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de RADA Foundation (RADA) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de RADA Foundation (RADA) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens RADA qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens RADA pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de RADA, explorez le prix en direct du token RADA !
Prévision du prix de RADA
Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction RADA pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de RADA combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.
Pourquoi devriez-vous choisir MEXC?
MEXC est l'une des principales plateformes d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde, approuvée par des millions d'utilisateurs à travers le globe. Que vous soyez débutant ou expert, MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie.
Avertissement
Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.