Informations sur QUEEN POOIE (QUEEN2)

Queen Pooie’s mission is to provide a fun, community-centric cryptocurrency ecosystem on Pulsechain, building upon advanced token mechanics derived from UFO and pTGC both of which are premiers store of value with premier store of value tokenomics. We seek to foster a thriving, light-hearted, yet profitable environment for our holders. Tokenomics Queen Pooie’s tokenomics are influenced by the core principles of our Alien technology via UFO and pTGC both of which represent premiers store of value tokens. Designed to create sustainable value for holders, the Queen Pooie tokenomics emphasizes deflationary mechanisms, liquidity stability, reflection and rewards through technical distribution.

Site officiel : https://queenpooie.com/ Livre blanc : https://queenpooie.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/Queen_Pooie_toilet_paper_aka_white_paper_docx_v5_1_03_2025_.pdf