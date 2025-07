Informations sur Punching Cat (PUNCH)

The Punching Cat memecoin draws its inspiration from the popular X account @punchingcat, known for its viral content featuring a cat in various scenarios. This account has captured the hearts of cat lovers and meme enthusiasts alike. The mascot for the Punching Cat memecoin is envisioned as a cute, animated cat with oversized, exaggerated paws always in a punching motion. Community took over this token when original dev sold first day. We updated dextools. https://dexscreener.com/solana/ecftij2mtlezqnhpgvrqstuouijyjyhn7qegcxzc8jby Its a Solana memecoin traded on Raydium and agregators like Jupiter.

Site officiel : https://punchcatonsol.fun/