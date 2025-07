Informations sur Pullix (PLX)

Pullix is a new DeFi protocol that is launching a hybrid exchange that will seamlessly blend the strengths of centralized and decentralized exchanges into one unified platform. Serving as the pioneer of “Trade-to-Earn” our native token $PLX empowers the community to earn a portion of the daily revenues generated by the exchange.

Site officiel : https://pullix.io/ Livre blanc : https://pullix-io.gitbook.io/pullix.io-whitepaper-1/