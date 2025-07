Informations sur Popo The Frog (FROP)

"Popo: From Launch to Legend" captures Popo's rise from digital launch to meme icon. With secure tokens, a vibrant community, and strategic marketing, Popo aims to surpass Pepe and dominate the meme sphere. The $FROP is a fully audited token with disclosed smart contract code, ensuring transparency and security for all users. The $FROP has a total fixed total supply capped at 111,111,111,111 tokens. This supply will be allocated across various segments within the Popo ecosystem.

Site officiel : https://popofrog.vip/ Livre blanc : https://static.popofrog.com/files/popo_whitepaper.pdf