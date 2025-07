Informations sur Poopcoin (POOP)

Poopcoin is a meme coin on Base that was airdropped to holders of the Doodles NFT ecosystem. It has no promise, could very well be worth less than zero, like a fresh, steaming pile of dung 💩

Site officiel : https://mirror.xyz/poopie.eth/g7L4RyfIxXtovJGD4eL_luOxpqIBs4bip_4FMTs1Ctc