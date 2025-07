Informations sur Pavise (PAVISE)

PAVIS is an AI-powered tool that allows users to upload medical scans and receive instant AI-driven diagnostics. Designed to support doctors, hospitals, and medical staff, PAVIS acts as an intelligent assistant, enhancing diagnostic accuracy. It can also suggest treatment options, helping healthcare professionals make better-informed decisions.

PAVIS ensures fast, reliable analysis with cutting-edge AI, accessible anytime

Site officiel : https://scanwithpavise.com/