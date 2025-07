Informations sur Origin DeFi Governance (OGV)

Origin DeFi Governance is the governance and value accrual token for the Origin Dollar (OUSD). Origin Dollar is the first stablecoin that earns a yield while it's still in your wallet. Built by the team at Origin Protocol.

Site officiel : https://ousd.com/ Livre blanc : https://www.originprotocol.com/en/litepaper