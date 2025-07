Informations sur Onyx Arches (OXA)

OXA is a blockchain based crypto payment solution designed for the Travel & Hospitality industry, offering a seamless way for tourists, business travelers, and adventurers to make fast, secure payments globally. Using the OXA token and Onyx Arches platform, users can pay for flights, trains, and hotel bookings with low fees, real time currency conversion, and enhanced security. With decentralized features, OXA eliminates traditional payment barriers, providing greater transparency and control for users. It’s the future of travel, making cross border transactions faster, more convenient, and cost-effective.

Site officiel : https://onyxarches.com/ Livre blanc : https://onyxarches.com/whitePaper