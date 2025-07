Informations sur Network3 (N3)

Network3 is a revolutionary technology that builds a decentralized Edge AI infrastructure. It is designed to help AI developers worldwide infer, train, and validate models at scale quickly, conveniently, and efficiently through AI model optimization and compression, federated learning, edge computing, and confidential computing. By overcoming the limitations of traditional centralized AI, it enables a more fair, efficient, and democratic AI ecosystem.

Site officiel : https://network3.ai/ Livre blanc : https://network3.ai/document